Update: This story was updated at 3:07 p.m. to include information from the governor's press conference.
The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 21 new positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19. This makes a total of 145 positive cases for the state.
There have been 2,578 total negative cases to date, including tests reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
According to IDPH, the current locations and age ranges of the 21 individuals are:
One middle-aged adult (41-60 years) in Allamakee County
Two middle-aged adults (41-60 years) in Benton County
One middle-aged adult (41-60 years) in Hancock County
Four adults (18-40 years), one middle-aged adult (41-60 years) and one older adult (61-80 years) in Johnson County
One middle-aged adult (41-60 years) in Linn County
One adult (18-40 years) in Muscatine County
Three older adults (61-80 years) in Polk County
Two older adults (61-80 years) in Poweshiek County
Two middle-aged adults (41-60 years) in Scott County
Two adults (18-40 years) in Washington County
A public hotline has been made for Iowans with questions and concerns about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
Gov. Kim Reynolds hosted a press conference on the latest information regarding COVID-19 in the state at 2:30 p.m. March 25.
Reynolds addressed why the state has not issued a "stay at home" order as some other states have.
"Many of the steps we are taking are equivalent to stay at home orders in other states," Reynolds said.
The governor gave examples of those steps, citing the closure of schools, some businesses, implementing work-from-home and reducing the size of gatherings, among other measures.
In terms of supplies the state is acquiring to treat those who are infected with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, a state health official said at the press conference the state is acquiring and purchasing personal protective equipment such as gloves, masks and gowns. The governor said the state has 280 ventilators available and an official said a "small number" more have been ordered, adding there are not many available to order.
