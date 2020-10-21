Another 647 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa, bringing the total number of individual positive cases to 109,573 out of the 911,681 individuals tested, for an individual positive rate of 9.7 percent.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported a total of 1,581 deaths statewide. In Story County, a total of 3,879 people have tested positive for COVID-19. There has been one additional COVID-19 death in Story County for a total of 18 deaths.
