The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Iowa’s COVID-19 case count is now 86,840 positive cases. This is an additional 611 positive cases since Sunday morning.
One out of five Iowans tested negative, while one out of 36 tested positive.
The IDPH also reported 2,938 individuals tested positive via antigen testing.
Iowa’s death toll has risen by two, bringing Iowa’s total death toll to 1,317.
Story County’s case count total is now 3,457; an addition of 11 positive cases since Sunday. No additional deaths have been reported in the county. Story County’s total death toll remains at 17.
According to the Iowa COVID-19 website, a data update occurred over the weekend to include approximately 27,000 new antigen test results from long term care facilities.
