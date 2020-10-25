Another 1,312 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa, bringing the total number of positive cases in Iowa to 115,775.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported five additional COVID-19 related deaths, bring the total to 1,634 deaths statewide. In Story County, a total of 3,989 people have tested positive for COVID-19, with the county's death count remaining at 18 deaths.
