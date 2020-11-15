A total of 1,103,907 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
In Iowa, 186,316 individuals have tested positive and 107,888 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. A total of 1,985 people in Iowa have died from COVID-19.
In Story County 37,482 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 and 5,517 individuals have tested positive. In Story County 3,829 Iowans have recovered from COVID-19 and the number of deaths remains at 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.