An additional 637 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 and 16 new deaths have been reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
In Iowa, 798,857 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 and 88,829 have tested positive.
A total of 68,448 Iowans have recovered from COVID-19 and 1,344 individuals in Iowa have died due to COVID-19.
In Story County, 13 additional individuals have tested positive bringing the total to 3,487 in the county. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths remains at 17 in the county.
