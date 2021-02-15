Engineering students at Iowa State have the opportunity to connect with some of the 300 companies attending the 2021 spring Engineering Career Fair. The career fair will be held virtually through CyHire from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
At the career fair, students will be able to network with the companies in attendance to find opportunities for internships and post-graduation careers.
“The best way students can prepare for the career fair is to research the employers participating and ensure that they have an effective resume and elevator pitch," Kate Cossa, career fairs and student development coordinator for the College of Engineering, wrote in an email.
Zach Kirchhoff, senior in civil engineering, is planning to attend the spring 2021 Engineering Career Fair on Tuesday. Kirchhoff said he is attending the career fair to make connections and see about job opportunities post-graduation.
Kirchhoff said he prepared for the career fair by completing research.
“I attended a resume workshop and researched the companies that were attending on Tuesday,” he said.
He also uploaded his resume onto CyHire, which is an encouraged option for all students.
Registration is available until the day of the career fair on CyHire. Select the “Events” tab and click on the “Career Fair” to select the Spring Engineering Career Fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.