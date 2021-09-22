Iowa State hosted two career fairs Wednesday, exposing students of many different majors to countless career opportunities around the state and larger country.
Iowa State hosted the People to People Career Fair in the Scheman Building, while the Business, Industry and Technology Career Fair took place next door inside Hilton Coliseum.
The two career fairs being only a short walk away from each other made it easy for students to stop by both. One student majoring in Agriculture Education and Public Relations at Iowa State, Blake Van Der Kamp, explained his career fair experiences.
“I just came from the People to People Career Fair, I’m just kinda looking for something kinda wherever,” said Van Der Kamp. “I fall into education, public relations and then also agriculture, so all three of the career fairs each has something for me, looking for an opportunity to interact with people in person for once, but then also just networking opportunities are great as well.”
Van Der Kamp highlighted one experience he’d had at the People to People Career Fair.
“There was a school district [Shawnee Mission School District] based in Kansas City that was really great, definitely not a job that I can do right now because it’s a full-time teaching position but it was really cool, down to earth people.”
Not all students had reason to attend more than one career fair; one student majoring in Business Economics, Jack Lander, explained what he was doing at the People to People Career Fair.
“People to People offered the law-school side of it so that’s what I was really interested in,” said Lander. “I talked to Iowa and Creighton and Drake, they’re the schools in the Iowa Border so those were the schools I was most interested in.”
Lander pointed out some reasons he was able to better succeed at the People to People Career Fair.
“One of the things that make it really easy is I’ve already met most of them before, either from coming into the fair in the past or because I’m the president of the pre-law club, so I had each of the representatives at Iowa, Drake and Creighton come to our club just the other night, so I kinda knew them at first and It was easy to just come up and say hi again.”
One student majoring in Management at Iowa State, Ashley Kleberg, found what she was looking for at the Business, Industry and Technology Career Fair.
“I wanted to come and see what opportunities I could have for internships and stuff like that,” said Kleberg. “I’m from Minnesota so I was trying to look for something that would be in Minnesota. I have actually found a couple of companies that I’m very interested in getting an internship for and I will definitely be reaching out and applying for those internships.”
