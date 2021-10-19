Iowa State hosted the ISU Majors Fair in the Great Hall of the Memorial Union Tuesday morning.
The fair featured representatives from over 100 majors and minors allowing students to explore possibilities for their journey at Iowa State. Roughly 400 students were in attendance over a four-hour period, most students in attendance were open option.
One open option student, John Elles, explained, "I thought it would be a good opportunity for me to go out and see new majors I might be interested in."
Elles commented further on how helpful attending the fair was in narrowing down his search for a major.
"They've been really welcoming and in-depth with their explanations so it's cutting close," he said.
Another open option student, Kassidy Horn commented, "I'm in LAS 101, so we're required to come, but I'm kinda glad it's required 'cause it will help me learn about different majors I can declare."
"It really helps me decide what I want to do because I get to talk to professionals in that area," Horn said.
Not every student who was there was open option, however. Some who had already declared a major were representatives at the booths. One such student was Brooke Conover, who is double majoring in Communication Studies and Spanish. She was a representative at the Communication Studies booth.
"I think it's really important because it's a great opportunity that Iowa State offers," said Conover. "I know I almost came in undecided to Iowa State… I think it just shows the broad range of studies Iowa State offers. I think it's different from looking at it online… it's just really important that we have this so students can interact not only with advisers but with students like myself who are in the major."
The majors fair also had a booth advertising online classes run by the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. The booth was handing out free Iowa State socks, and students who were or are currently registered in an online class could put their information down to be entered into a raffle for an Iowa State backpack.
