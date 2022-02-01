Supply chain issues have infiltrated the reliability of ISU dining halls, but the issue expands well beyond students missing out on comfort foods. Luckily, supply chain expert Bindiya Vakil can explain the details and solutions to such problems- students want their chicken strips.
The Student Innovation Center and the Ivy College of Business are sponsoring a virtual Innovators Technical Circuit Workshop from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3. The workshop will feature published author and CEO and founder of Resilinc, Bindiya Vakil, an expert in supply chain management.
This workshop is not exclusive to business or finance majors- anyone can register to attend.
For those who are invested in business-related studies or for those who are simply curious about food and supply shortages, this circuit provides an opportunity to understand modern economic issues.
Supply chain management is the process of handling the production of a good or service from start to finish. The sourcing, purchasing and shipping are all under the watchful eye of a supply chain manager.
It takes logistical analysis to make supply chains function efficiently, and Vakil has the qualifications to make that happen. In 2013, Vakil was awarded the Top Female Supply Chain Executive, and her “Design of Resiliency” concept has been adopted as the best industry method.
Vakil’s expertise and innovations in supply chain risk management have landed her jobs at Solectron, Broadcom and Cisco Systems, Inc. She serves on two advisory boards, the MIT Center for Transportation and Logistics and Healthcare Transparency Initiative, and a charter member of TiE Silicon Valley.
In 2010, Vakil started her own company, Resilinc. Resilinc’s patented cloud solution for multi-tier supply chain mapping has made the company an industry leader. Resilinc has brought supply chain risk management to the mainstream- anyone can learn, and everyone could benefit.
The case of missing chicken strips won’t be solved by the end of this workshop, but it will be better understood, and all solutions stem from a deep understanding.
To attend this workshop, register using this link.
