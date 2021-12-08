Students of Iowa State’s College of Design are holding a sale for many of the projects they have created throughout the semester. The College of Design Art Club (CODAC) is sponsoring the sale, allowing students to get rid of the semester’s worth of creations and to pad their pockets before winter break.
The sale began Wednesday morning and continues through Prep Week until Friday afternoon. The sale runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the College of Design Foyer right in front of the main entrance.
At the sale, lots of ceramic dishes and objects are available for purchase. Decorative baskets, mugs, ashtrays and even large vases were all available at the sale Wednesday, as well as a table set up with embroidered pillows and other decorations or knick-knacks with artistic designs. Prices range from $5 to $150, depending on the size and quality of the item at hand.
“We have a sale at the end of every semester usually to get rid of all this stuff we make in the intermediate and advanced ceramics classes, and we do it through the college and design art club,” said Treasurer of CODAC and Senior in integrated studio arts, Clara Mikovec.
The proceeds of the sale mostly go towards the students behind the creations, giving students a sense of satisfaction over their creations. Some proceeds of the sale go to CODAC, in order to to fund the club’s activities throughout the semester. Although not all creations are likely to sell, students still benefit from practicing their designing and crafting skills.
“A lot of them are experiments,” Mikovec said. “So with those, I was seeing how different laces reacted with different layering effects and stuff like that. But it's nice to make a mug that I can test glazes on and then even if it's ugly, it's still a mug.”
Ceramic crafts and works are created throughout the semester as teaching mechanisms. By practicing what they’ve learned, students polish their abilities and prepare to use them in the real world. Faculty also occasionally create something as an example for students to follow. These creations are also featured in the sale with all proceeds going directly into the club sponsoring the event.
“What I did last semester was I made 40 mugs for a project and some of them were super ugly,” Mikovec said. “So I kind of just trashed them, but a lot of them I ended up selling, so it's nice to be able to get rid of some of the stuff that I make. I know there are a lot of design students that are like ‘okay, what do I do with this now?’”
Students who work hard to create quality products during the semester stand a chance to make a decent amount of money. For students working on their own skills through projects like these, capitalizing on the projects is very satisfying.
“It's really nice," Mikovec said. "It's a great way to get like a little bit of cash at the end of the semester, especially since I'm traveling to go see my family and stuff like that. It’s a nice little income.”
