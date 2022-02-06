Iowa State’s Career Services is hosting multiple career fair events for students of all majors throughout February.
The College of Engineering is hosting its spring career fair Tuesday from noon to 5 p.m. in the Scheman Building and Hilton Coliseum. The event is one of the largest in the nation, with 385 employers attending from around the state and across the country.
Iowa State allowed students to register for the fair ahead of time in Marston Hall until Feb. 4, but students who missed out will still be able to attend. Students who did not register early will need to stop by the ground floor of the Scheman Building to get registered before hopping into the networking opportunities.
To prepare for the fair, students are encouraged to update their resumes ahead of time. Having a resume gives employers something to look back on after the fair.
The College of Engineering is also hosting a virtual career fair Feb. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. via CyHire. Students interested in this event should submit their resumes at least one week in advance so that they can be sent to employers attending.
To participate in the virtual fair, students can log onto CyHire, navigate to the virtual fair page and click the “attend” button. The fair will take place both on CyHire and within video meetings set up by employers. Students are encouraged to RSVP ahead of time but can sign up at any point up to the day of the fair.
At the Business, Industry and Technology Fair, there will be 141 employers, and the People to People Fair will feature 81 employers. Together, these fairs present students with a wide range of career opportunities and chances to practice networking skills.
The Business, Industry and Technology Career Fair will be held Wednesday in Hilton Coliseum from noon to 5 p.m. The People to People Career Fair will be held simultaneously next door in the Scheman Building, giving students the opportunity to attend both fairs.
These fairs operate similar to the engineering fair, with registration available to students upon arrival. However, there will not be any virtual alternative to the People to People and Business, Industry and Technology Fairs.
The College of Design will also be hosting an in-person Career Fair Feb. 17 from noon to 5 p.m. This event will feature 92 potential employers and will take place at Memorial Union.
The College of Design will also hold a virtual alternative to their in-person career fair. The College of Design Online Fair will function similar to the engineering fair, with a CyHire RSVP and virtual meetings hosted by employers. The event will take place Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information on the various career fair opportunities this spring, visit Iowa State’s Career Services website.
