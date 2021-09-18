The Innovation Fellows Program, ran by the Student Innovation Center, helps students make an impact in their chosen field before graduation.
The Student Innovation Center launched the Innovation Fellows Program during the 2020-2021 academic year. The program is an interdisciplinary professional practice program open to all Iowa State Students in every college. The program seeks to empower students to lead, address big challenges and contribute to their chosen fields before graduation.
Communications Expert for the Student Innovation Center, Kimberly Hope explained who might benefit from enrolling in Innovative Fellows.
“This program was created… for any student who is feeling like ‘I don’t want to wait until I graduate and start a career to have an impact," Hope said.
Students in the program participate in Flagship Fridays, Innovation Circuits and Innovation Dashes. Flagship Fridays give students a chance to meet industry experts and hear about their path to success and why they believe innovation is essential to their field.
Innovation Circuits are sessions with industry experts or influencers on immersive topics that allow students an opportunity to gain expertise, innovate and contribute meaningfully to a field.
There are also Short Circuits that are more discussion based. Innovation Dashes or Sprints are interdisciplinary team competitions that require students to design and deliver solutions to specific problems. Some innovation Dashes also offer cash prizes for the winning team.
By participating in various events, students can earn a Fellows Certificate, become Cardinal Level Fellows and earn Gold Level Distinguished Fellows status. Whichever category of fellow a student becomes is based on their level of participation.
“It’s a bit of a choose-your-own adventure. Success in this is what you make of it,” Hope said. Students are able to choose how much participation they have based on their availability and desires.
The Innovation Fellows program is open to all Iowa State students from every college. The program offers students opportunities to work with a diverse group of people to innovate industries and allows students to make connections with industry experts in their chosen field before graduation.
“As much as you engage is what you’ll get out of it,” said Hope. “There is no wrong answer to that.”
For more information about the Innovation Fellows and how to apply, visit Innovation Fellows Program • Student Innovation Center • Iowa State University (iastate.edu).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.