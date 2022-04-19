Iowa State University is holding the 2022 Ignite Innovation Showcase this week, featuring multiple different keynote speakers, competitions and panels to help students build their innovative and entrepreneurial experience and build networking skills.
Each day of the week follows a theme for innovative and entrepreneurial accomplishments. Tuesday's theme was Move the World, highlighting various innovators who have stirred change in their respective fields.
