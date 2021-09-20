This week, Iowa State students have the opportunity to attend several career fairs, offering chances to network for internships and even employment post-graduation. Together these events host hundreds of employers from across the country.
The first event is the College of Engineering’s second career fair this year. The first was held the week prior, on Sept. 17. This event consists of 368 employers and applies to engineering and other STEM-related fields.
This event will go from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, taking place in both Hilton Coliseum and the Scheman Building. The Engineering Career Fair will also continue in the form of short virtual meetings from 10:00 a.m. to 5 p.m on Thursday.
Another career fair opportunity taking place this week is the People to People Career Fair. This fair is intended for students going into fields like Social Services, Government and also professional schools in the fields of health and law. This event includes employers from 97 separate companies for students to interact with.
The in-person People to People Career Fair takes place from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday. For at-risk students, this career fair also includes an online counterpart, which will take place on Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Finally the Business, Industry and Technology Career Fair will also take place from noon to 5 p.m on Wednesday. The event takes place in Hilton Coliseum, only a short walk from the Scheman Building, making it easy for students to attend both events if they wish.
This event is intended for students from the colleges of Business, Liberal Arts and Sciences and Human Sciences and will host employers from 140 businesses. The Business, Industry and Technology Career Fair will also include a virtual option for students, with virtual meetings happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m on Sept. 29.
Together these events offer students countless opportunities to prepare themselves for the professional world. The impressions students leave on employers at career fairs is a large factor in an employer’s decision to offer internships to or hire students. Students should strive to be presentable and prepared to interact with employers in order to improve their prospects for internships and career opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.