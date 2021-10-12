Iowa State University held one of its largest career fairs Tuesday, bringing Agriculture students and companies from all over the country to one place.
The College of Agriculture and Life Sciences hosted the CALS Career Fair in Lied Recreation Athletic Center. Surrounding the track was more than 200 companies looking to engage with the students.
With the Agriculture and Life Sciences Career Day being one of the largest career fairs at Iowa State, many students had gotten involved spread out all over the career fair. One student majoring in agriculture life science and education: communications option, Ally Bierschenk, explained her take on the fair.
“As a graduating senior and transfer student, this was my first and only in-person career fair at Iowa State,” Bierschenk said. “It was definitely overwhelming to see over 200 booths when first walking in, but I soon started talking to companies and my nerves quickly went away.”
Bierschenk also shared how she benefits from attending the fair.
“It was a great opportunity to talk to companies that I have already applied for and ask questions about that position,” Bierschenk said. “I was also able to talk to new companies to see if they had any upcoming positions available that would serve as my full-time career once graduation.”
Some students had the opportunity to attend the fair as a freshman. Majoring in advertising, Syd Parizek shared her experience.
“As a freshman at ISU, I wasn’t looking for an internship/employment yet, but there was still a lot to gain from the career fair,” Parizek said. “It was a great opportunity to practice engaging with employers, getting my resume ready and making those connections for the future!”
Even though Parizek wasn’t looking for anything at the time, she still made that connection with one company in particular.
“When speaking with the ISU meat science employees, they gave recommendations for hands-on animal science classes and encouraged me to join the meat judging team.”
Maddy Rimstad, a senior majoring in animal ecology and minoring in entomology, wasn’t too sure the career fair was for her until she attended.
“As an animal ecology major, I was almost certain that this career fair wouldn’t have what I was looking for,” Rimstad said. “I’m a girl who wants to find something relating to the entomology field, but that tends to be hard. However, I was surprised to see that two companies were dealing with what I was looking for. After talking to the companies, I was thrilled to have gained those connections and they directed me in the path I should take as I look for a forever career.”
Rimstad shared her last thoughts on why going to the fair was a life-changing time.
“Because this career fair has more than 200 companies, you are almost guaranteed to find at least one thing that is going to interest you,” Rimstad said. “I hope all CALS majors take this opportunity and step out of their shells. Never be afraid to talk to the organizations there because they are just trying to help you. As a senior, I have gone all four years and have found something different each time.”
