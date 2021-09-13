Iowa State’s College of Engineering is hosting several Career Fair events in September, starting this week with an in-person fair on Wednesday. CoE will have two other events this month including another in-person fair on Sept. 21 and an online career fair on Sept. 23.
This week's career fair will take place from noon to 5p.m. Wednesday at the Scheman building. Students can register online ahead of time, or on the ground floor of Scheman the day of the event.
The second in-person career fair will also take place from noon to 5p.m. on Sept. 21 in Scheman.
Students attending the virtual career fair on Sept. 23 need to RSVP through CyHire. The event will go from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Students are also asked to submit a resume to be sent out to potential employers participating in the career fair. Resumes are sent to the potential employers one week before the event, meaning students should RSVP early to have their resume sent out on time.
Career fairs offer students opportunities to meet with potential employers in their field. Meeting with employers allows students to prepare for life after college and to get a head start on their careers sometimes before graduation.
In order to help students get prepared for upcoming career fairs, Iowa State held a One-Stop Career Fair Prep Event on Monday, Sept. 13. The event offered students chances to practice pitches, get their resume reviewed and even featured a panel of students who had succeeded in previous career fairs to give advice on upcoming fairs.
CoE career fairs will include hundreds of employers and countless opportunities for internships, full time positions and networking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.