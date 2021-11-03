A student concert will be held Friday featuring two songs performed with the 27 bell carillon and ⅕ scale model of Iowa State’s Campanile. The event takes place from 12:30 to 12:50 p.m. in Sukup Atrium at the Biorenewables Complex.
The concert will include a solo performance of “Eleanor Rigby” played on the carillon and arranged by Rebekah Veldboom, a sophomore majoring in environmental science. The concert will also include a performance of “Shallow Seperate Ways” arranged by Cavannah Yap, a graduate student majoring in genetics and genomics. “Shallow Separate Ways” will be performed not just on the carillon but also with two vocalists, a vocal percussionist and a violin.
A carillon is a collection of at least 23 bells which is played through a keyboard, all students at Iowa State should be familiar with the daily tunes which come from the massive carillon in the Campanile. The campanile-carillon model being used in this Friday’s concert is special because it is part of a 1:5 scale model of the Campanile.
The campanile-carillon model were unveiled in October 2019, after several years of the project being worked on by a variety of students, staff and faculty members. Spearheaded by Tin-Shi Tam, the university carillonnuer and professor of music, the project stands to be an extension of all the memories and feelings associated with Iowa State’s Campanile.
The campanile-carillon model was designed and constructed by students, faculty and staff, with the project requiring insight designers, engineers and more. When fully extended the model is 21.5 feet tall, including a keyboard, 19 bells and a scissor lift platform in the main body. Two detachable side pieces also house four bells each allowing for easier transportation.
The model is also mobile, allowing for it to be transported around Ames and anywhere else roads go for learning, outreach and special events. Tam even eluded to potential paid gigs with the model for events like weddings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.