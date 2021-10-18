The Ivy College of Business’s professional part-time Master of Business Administration program has been rated as the best MBA program in Des Moines four years in a row.
The Business Record, a business focused publication based in Des Moines, completes a survey of its readers each year in order to name what ranks as the best in various business related categories. From 2018 to 2021, Iowa State’s Ivy College of Business has won the title of best professional part-time MBA.
“Our full time MBA program is ranked 50th in the country,” said Raisbeck Endowed Dean of the Ivy College of Business, David Spalding. “The same faculty who teach in that great program teach in our part-time program down in Des Moines.”
The part-time program is taught in classrooms located at Capital Square in Des Moines and has operated as a hybrid model since the fall of 2019. Students meet one night a week in person and once online. The program offers networking opportunities, team-based learning and specializations in topics like business analytics, finance and supply chain management.
“I have had a really positive experience in the Professional MBA program and it has challenged me to think in different ways and develop both the technical and soft skills to become an effective leader,” said Brylee Groskreutz, a student in the program and a faculty member in the Office of Admissions.
A major highlight of the program is that it can be completed in around two years, helping students advance sooner in their career. And the Ivy College continues to modify and enhance the program to meet the needs of its students and their professional careers.
“If you rest on what the existing program is, you're gonna find you're gonna fall behind others,” Spalding said. “We’re constantly looking to improve this program.”
