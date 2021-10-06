Iowa State’s Center for Cybersecurity Innovation & Outreach, in collaboration with IT Services, will be hosting a Cybersecurity Fair on Friday as a part of CyIO Week. The event will feature Cyber Security related student clubs and demonstrations to educate the campus on the importance of Cybersecurity.
The Cybersecurity fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, inside the first floor atrium in the Durham Center. The event will be open to all members of the Iowa State community.
This event will provide the Iowa State community with a chance to learn more about the importance of cybersecurity as well as how personal information can be exploited. The event will offer hands on demonstrations on things like password sniffing and detecting phishing emails, among others. The event will also feature some Cybersecurity and IT related clubs to help interest faculty and students.
The Cybersecurity fair is being held as part of CyIO Week, a week designated to raise awareness of cybersecurity related issues. The events started Oct. 6 with a reception and meeting, then continues Thursday with an event highlighting the research being conducted at Iowa State. Friday is the Cybersecurity Fair as well as the first round of the Cyber Defense Competition, which continues into Saturday.
In this new digital age, learning how to better protect personal information is a necessity for professionally oriented individuals. Without understanding how to protect one’s self or company from being taken advantage of, one would be at risk of being exploited in countless ways online.
The Center for Cybersecurity Innovation & Outreach (CyIO), created in 2000, is comprised of several different disciplines at Iowa State, including Computer Science, Political Science, Management Information Systems, Mathematics and both Electrical and Computer Engineering. CyIO strives to be a nationally recognized establishment in research, education and outreach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.