Iowa State’s Department of Music and Theatre is putting on several productions of the play, "Corner’s Grove," opening Oct. 14. The production, written by playwright Kayla Mei-Shang, is paying homage to the Thornton Wilder play, "Our Town", which came out in 1938. Taking place over 100 years later, Corner's Grove follows similar themes while adding a modern spin.
Corner’s Grove follows a diverse group of young people as they navigate the complexities of everyday life. Moving away from home, falling in love, struggles with gender identity and the death of Whitney Houston are all issues addressed through the play.
Corner’s Grove will be performed by students at Iowa State, some but not all, majoring in theatre and performing arts. This production will actually be ISU Theatre’s first production to be performed in front of a live audience in Fisher Theater since the beginning of COVID-19.
The production is under the direction of Tiffany Johnson, an assistant professor of practice in ISU’s music and theatre departments. Johnson has expressed that the play has reminded much of the cast of the important influence community has on our lives and the way that life can happen, driving good and bad consequences.
"Corner’s Grove" opens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, with more performances taking place at the same time Friday and Saturday. The cast will also put on a performance of "Corner’s Grove" at 2 p.m. Sunday. All showings of "Corner’s Grove" will take place in Fisher Theater.
Tickets will be available at the entrance to Fisher Theater, but can also be purchased ahead of time through the Iowa State Center Ticket Office, or through Ticketmaster. Tickets are $20 apiece for adults and free for Iowa State Students and youth.
