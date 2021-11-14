Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer is running against eight-term Republican incumbent, Sen. Charles Grassley in the 2022 midterm elections.
Finkenauer served as a member of the Iowa House of Representatives from 2015 to 2019, representing District 99. In 2018, Finkenauer joined Rep. Cindy Axne (D-3) as the first two women to win Iowa elections to the U.S. House. She represented Iowa’s 1st District.
Since announcing her campaign in June, Finkenauer has traveled the state starting with Dubuque and moving to Waterloo, Council Bluffs, Sioux City, Denison and other Iowa towns to hear from constituents.
The campaign stopped in Ames on Saturday for pizza and football with students. Finkenauer said she hopes this gives students an opportunity to be heard.
“Oftentimes, I would do these town halls while I was in Congress,” Finkenauer said. “And I would take a bunch of questions, and am always happy to take questions, but at the same time I think it is important that I am asking the questions as well and that we are hearing directly from the folks living it every day."
Finkenauer said talking to people is not only a top priority during her campaign, but while she is in office as well.
“I think one of the best ways to serve people is getting out and hearing their stories and listening to what really matters,” Finkenauer said. “And then figuring out the policy that helps and what doesn’t and making sure you are reflecting that.”
Finkenauer grew up in Sherrill, Iowa. Sherrill is a town with a population of 189, with more cows than people, Finkenauer noted in an interview with the Daily. Finkenauer said her upbringing, in combination with her work representing Dubuque County, has made her realize one thing: people are more alike than different.
“I think there are a lot of folks in both political parties that like to divide rural and urban, and at the same time I think again, our values are so similar,” Finkenauer said. “We can talk about those, and we should be reflecting policies and fighting for the right policies in D.C. that actually show up for everybody.”
Finkenauer said the biggest issue facing Iowa is lack of childcare, which affects both rural and urban areas. Other issues included inadequate health care, infrastructure and keeping Iowans in Iowa. Finkenauer said she is excited about the infrastructure bill passing because some small towns lack the resources to develop infrastructure.
“I am so tired of the division that continues to be brought again from both parties in this country of trying to get people in their corner,” Finkenauer said. “Versus trying to actually bring them together and just listen and find the common ground where we have it.”
Changes in voting laws have taken place throughout the country, including Iowa. Finkenauer said voter suppression is unhealthy for democracy. She said eliminating gerrymandering is an important aspect to strengthening public trust.
In the job of public service, Finkenauer said she was taught by her grandfather who worked as a firefighter.
“He just showed up and he helped people and he did his job, and that is the principle that has guided me both when I was in the state house but then also in Congress, and it is what will guide me in the U.S. Senate," Finkenauer said.
