The Iowa Department of Public Health reports that 637,102 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19. Of those individuals, 65,397 have tested positive.
A total of 47,382 Iowans have recovered from COVID-19 and 1,121 Iowans have died from COVID-19.
In Story County 24,627 individuals have been tested and 2,454 of them tested positive. A total of 1,159 Story County residents have recovered from COVID-19 and the number of deaths remains at 16 for the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.