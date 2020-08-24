A Test Iowa COVID-19 testing clinic in Story County is scheduled to open Wednesday.
The new drive-thru testing center will be located in the Iowa State University Research Center. The center will be operated by the Mary Greeley Medical Center.
The site will be open from 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Those who want to be tested at this location will have to complete an online assessment at testiowa.com beforehand. Prospective patients must call 800-866-3492 to set up an appointment before arriving at the center as well.
Individuals do not need to provide their own testing supplies as the testing center will do so. Professional staff members will be conducting the tests.
The samples collected will be tested through the State Hygienic Laboratory, located at the University of Iowa.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the new test site in a Monday press release.
Additional Test Iowa locations are currently open in Black Hawk, Buena Vista, Dallas, Linn, Marshall, Polk, Pottawattamie and Scott counties.
