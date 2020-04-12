The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been informed of 77 additional positive cases of COVID-19, which amounts to a total of 1,587 positive cases in Iowa. According to IDPH, there have been an additional 7 deaths reported.
There have been an additional 383 negative tests for a total of 16,005 negative cases in Iowa. This report includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
According to the IDPH, the location and age ranges of the deaths:
Linn County, 2 older adults (61-80 years), 4 elderly adults (81+)
Washington County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
According to the IDPH, the location and age range of new positive cases:
Benton County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Black Hawk County, 1 child (0-17 years), 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)
Buchanan County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
Clinton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
Des Moines County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Dubuque County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
Jasper County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 7 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
Linn County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)
Louisa County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
Lyon County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
Marshall County, 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years),
Muscatine County, 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
Osceola County, 1 middle-age adult (18-40 years)
Polk County, 6 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years), 2 elderly adult (81+)
Scott County, 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80)
Tama County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Warren County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Washington County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
According to the IDPH, 674 Iowans have recovered after testing positive. A public hotline has also been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.