This morning, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced 740 new cases in Iowa and 8 more deaths due to COVID-19.
Reynolds said this brings Iowa to a total of 7,885 positive cases. Of the new cases, 85 percent are from the 22 counties that are still under restrictions and 516 are from Black Hawk, Dallas, Polk and Woodberry counties.
The 8 deaths reported were in the following counties
- One elderly adult (81+ years) from Bremer County
- Two middle-aged adults (40-61 years) from Linn County
- One older adult (61-80 years) and one elderly adult (81+) from Muscatine County
- Two elderly adults (81+) from Polk County
- One middle-aged adult (40-61 years) from Scott County
Reynolds said 2,899 Iowans are now recovered from COVID-19 bringing Iowa to a recovery rate of 37 percent.
2,186 new negative cases have been reported bringing the total to 37,708 negative tests in Iowa and the total of overall tests being conducted to 45,593. Iowa now has a testing rate of 1 in 69 Iowans.
Reynolds said due to a high volume of tests being conducted through the state hygienic lab in a short period of time there is a backlog in the data entry process, but it is being addressed and will be updated this weekend.
Because of the high number of tests the state has conducted recently, Reynolds said she anticipates the numbers reported this weekend to be higher than usual.
"A high volume of tests conducted this week were among essential workers in communities or facilities where virus activity is high," Reynolds said.
Any Iowans who are waiting for their results will receive their results, said Reynolds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.