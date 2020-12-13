The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDOPH) reported 658 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Iowa as of Sunday at 10 a.m.
The statewide total for positive cases now sits at 277,015, with a positivity rate of 10.2 percent over the last 14 days.
The state reported that 170 Iowans are in the ICU, the same figure as Friday and Saturday. 95 have been admitted to the ICU over the last 24 hours according to IDOPH.
The state saw one new death due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 3,213
Story County has reported 7,416 positive cases of COVID-19, an increase of 18 cases since Saturday.
Story County remains at 22 deaths.
