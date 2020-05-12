An additional 539 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state of Iowa, in which 319 of the cases were tested in Nebraska during the month of April.
“I want to provide an important clarifying point about this total of today's 539 new positive cases reported 319 were among Iowans who were tested in Nebraska between April 28 and 30th tied to a processing plant," said Gov. Kim Reynolds. "They were notified of the results. Shortly after being tested but the reporting back to the state of Iowa was delayed but we do have so those are included in today's case counts.”
Deputy Director of the Iowa Department of Public Health Sarah Reisetter said the test results were in the custody of the state of Nebraska and she can’t speak on their process or the reason for the delay and transferring the information to Iowa.
Adding in the 539 cases, there is now a total of 12,912 positive COVID-19 cases in the state of Iowa and the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 18 additional deaths, for a total of 289 statewide.
3,496 additional people have been tested for COVID-19, for a total of 81,288 tests.
Of those that have tested positive, an additional 369 cases have recovered, for a total of 5,618 total recoveries.
The total amount of positive COVID-19 cases in Story County is 64.
Additionally, Reynolds said Monday she would announce Tuesday about which parts of her health proclamations would be allowed to expire Friday. Reynolds said she is still reviewing more information during her press conference Tuesday, and will speak on lifting some regulations 11 a.m. Wednesday.
