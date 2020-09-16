COVID-19 positive cases continue to appear as another 511 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa. The total number of positive cases is now up to 73,933 out of the 695,689 Iowans tested.
In Story County, 31 more positive cases were reported, bringing the Story County total to 3,188 cases.
One additional death was reported in the state, making the total number of deaths to 1,235 in Iowa. Story County remains at 17 deaths.
