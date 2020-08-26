An additional 446 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the overall total of positive cases to 57,847 in Iowa. 5,040 Iowans were tested and 4,302 individuals had negative results come back in the latest round of testing.
In Story County, the number of positive cases grew from to 1,610 to 1,724. Story County had no new deaths reported but the state saw 10 more deaths, bringing the death total in Iowa to 1,060.
The state also saw a jump in recoveries from COVID-19, with the number recovered moving up from 44,377 to 44,857.
