An additional 321 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and there have been five new deaths in Iowa since Sunday.
This brings the total of positive coronavirus cases to 45,802 people out of 488,136 people tested and the death toll in Iowa to 879, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
A total of 33,115 people have recovered from COVID-19.
In Story County, there have been six new positive cases of COVID-19 reported, bringing the total to 1,110 and no new deaths, leaving the number of deaths at 13.
There have been 815 recoveries from COVID-19 in Story County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.