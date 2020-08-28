An additional 2,237 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing Iowa’s total case count to 62,075.
A total of 11 more people have died due to the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total death toll to 1,091.
Story County reported another 232 cases, bringing the total case count to 2,129. No new deaths have been recorded in Story County. The death toll for Story County remains at 16.
Iowa’s number of individuals recovered saw a significant increase of 529, jumping from 45,378 to 45,907.
