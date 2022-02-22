Bryce Garman and Jacob Ludwig will go head-to-head during the Student Government presidential debates Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Memorial Union.
Similar to the vice presidential debates, the candidates will answer a series of topical questions created by the Election Commission and Iowa State Daily. These topics will include student wellness, the Iowa Legislature, local government affordability and student government.
The candidates will also be asked questions specific to their campaign platforms, followed by general questions submitted by the student body.
Garman is a senior in public relations, and he is currently the director of marketing for Student Government. The Bryce-Jay campaign’s main focus is cultivating community. Garman told the Daily a tangible outcome he wants to come from his campaign platforms is filling all the seats within Student Government.
“We want all perspectives that we can; we want every students’ voice to be heard,” Garman said. “The only way we can get that done is having those voices and those seats filled.”
While serving as director of marketing, Garmen said he has experience in outreach and plans to up the work if elected, especially to marginalized communities. Another tangible outcome Garman said voters could expect is to create an informational guide about recycling in Ames.
“You drive around on move-in day or move-out days, and you see furniture and appliances out on the curb that are essentially going to the garbage,” Garman said. “All that stuff can be recycled through the City of Ames, but students just don’t know.”
Ludwig is a senior majoring in economics and is the chief of staff in Student Government. One platform the Ludwig-Ahlrichs campaign has begun is working with Student Wellness to address food insecurity on campus.
After multiple Iowa State crime notifications regarding sexual assault this year, addressing sexual violence on campus is also a platform of the Ludwig-Ahlrichs campaign.
“I think we need to work harder on the prevention side of things because that is something the university hasn’t been doing enough of, and we don’t have enough resources there,” Ludwig said. “So getting more resources there is going to be critical in the next year.”
After reaching out to students, Garman said he and Waagmeester’s campaign is student-driven, which sets them apart from their opponents.
“I think Jay and I are very personable,” Garman said. “I like to think people can come up to me and share with me an idea or a project they want to do, and they feel like I am listening to them because I am. I care about everyone, and that is what it is all about when you are being the president representing all students.”
Ludwig said while his opponents’ platform consists of action items already happening, the Ludwig-Ahlrichs platform consists of reimagined initiatives.
“With our platform, we have set up new goals for the university and new strategies to tackle some of the problems that we are dealing with,” Ludwig said. “We are offering students something other than the status quo.”
For a last message to constituents before the debate, Garman said he wants students to know Student Government is here for them.
“The purpose of Student Government is to advocate for them, whether that be in the state legislature, the administration or the Board of Regents,” Garman said. “That is what we are there for, so the more students that know that hopefully the more people feel comfortable being a part of it.”
Ludwig said it is important for constituents to remember that all students have a say in this community, and voting is one way to have a voice.
“We still spend your money at the end of the day, and we are still in the room with the university administration when they sit down and make decisions,” Ludwig said. “So it is important to stand up and vote for and say what you believe in, even if you don’t always like what Student Government does.”
