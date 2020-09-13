Over 400 companies are registered for the 2020 Fall Engineering Career Fair, which will take place virtually on CyHire from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 15 and 16.
The executive team at the College of Engineering has made it possible for 400 companies to attend the Engineering Career Fair, and 5,000 students are expected to attend.
Students will have opportunities for internships, networking and careers. Students who are not actively looking for an internship or job are recommended to go for networking opportunities.
Since the fair is taking place virtually, more employers have registered to attend. This has allowed new employers who could not send representatives in the past to participate.
Kate Cossa, program coordinator for the Engineering Career Fair, stresses the importance of being prepared in a virtual setting.
“As long as both students and employers are prepared, reviewing information we share with them ahead of time, it will be a great experience for all,” she said.
Cossa also said engineering students are encouraged to look at the engineering prep course located in Canvas. A complete prep checklist can be found inside. There are demonstrations, tutorials and videos to help make the Engineering Career Fair go smoothly.
“As long as students are taking a look at [the prep checklist], that will set them up for success,” Cossa said.
Cossa also recommends testing all technology before the fair and having a clear and professional background.
Registration is open on CyHire until the days of the career fair. Click on "Fall Engineering Career Fair" under "Events" and click register. Students need to upload a completed resume to register.
Reneging on jobs is not permitted at Iowa State. Employers are required to give three weeks notice in order to allow ample time for someone to make a decision. If someone is pressured to make a quick decision, they should contact Engineering Career Services for help.
