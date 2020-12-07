As of Monday at 10 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health reported Iowa’s positive COVID-19 cases reached 245,307 cases.
Over the past 14 days, Iowa has a 16.4 percent positivity rate.
Story County has 652 positive cases overall, with 25 reported deaths.
Total deaths in Iowa are at 2,720.
Of people who tested positive, 30,476 have a pre-existing condition; 71,359 do not. Approximately 143,472 people who have tested positive have an unknown
Hospitalizations in Iowa are at 900; 645 are hospitalized with COVID-19 as the primary diagnosis, while 255 are hospitalized with COVID-19 as a secondary diagnosis. Thirty-four percent of this population are 80 years old or above.
There are currently 143 long term care facility outbreaks. There have been 5,569 people who have tested positive; 2,395 have recovered, while 1,125 have died.
