Editor's note: This is part of a contributed collection of students and faculty experience with COVID-19.
Iowa State announced the extension of virtual instruction through the end of the spring semester due to COVID-19 precautions on March 18.
Novotny Lawrence, associate professor in journalism and mass communication, said he learned to adapt to changes in his coursework and everyday life. Lawrence teaches in the English department and Greenlee School of Journalism and Communication. He instructs a variety of courses related to film, introduction to media, race representation and social inequality.
“'History of African American Images in Film' is a class I’ve taught for years now, face to face. I never even conceived of what that class might look like online,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence said his biggest obstacle was converting the coursework online while making sure to accomplish the course objectives. History of African American Images in Film is half lecture and half film screenings.
“There’s just something very special about watching movies together with an audience," Lawrence said. "The reactions you get while studying our concepts and looking at those films in class is a big part of what builds a bond and makes a community.”
One thing Lawrence described he missed most about campus was his students. “I think in the springtime there’s this electricity that comes with students who know they’re going to finish and graduate. It’s just the vibe of that moment for me is really special.”
Lawrence said he stands with the university and commends them for their decision to transition online.
“This is serious when we start talking about global pandemics," Lawrence said. "It’s not a small thing and we need to take precautions to keep our students, faculty, staff and everyone else safe.”
Lawrence said he has completely abided to social distancing. He said he takes walks around his neighborhood and staying active to cope during this time.
“The way of spreading love during this time is to follow the tips to social distance, take care of yourself and other people as well,” Lawrence said.
