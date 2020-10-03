Iowa State distance runners (left to right) Abby Caldwell, Cailie Logue, Anne Frisbie, Amanda Vestri, Kelly Naumann and Larkin Chapman pose for their friends after being awarded medals for placing within the top 15 during the 2018 Big 12 Cross Country Championships on Oct. 26, 2018, at Iowa State. The women’s team placed first overall with a score of 35.