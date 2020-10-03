The Cyclone cross country teams competed in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Saturday, with both the men's and women's teams walking away with top-three finishes.
The men took second place at the Cowboy Jamboree with a score of 32. Wesley Kiptoo took home his second individual crown of the season with a time of 23.34.5.
There were five Cyclones in the top 10 for the men with Kiptoo, Festus Lagat (24:10.6), Chad Johnson (24:21.1), Milo Greder (24.29.2), and Thomas Pollard (24:29.6).
The women took the team title at the Cowboy Jamboree with a team result of 29. There were five Cyclone runners in the top 10, Cailie Logue, Dana Feyen (21:46.3), Larkin Chapman (21:54.7), Janette Schraft (22:02.5), and Madelynn Hill (22:02.9).
Logue took the individual crown and helped the Cyclone women to victory with a time of 20:38.6. This is Logue’s second win of the season and is now her eighth career victory.
Three of the top 10 runners for the Cyclone women were sophomore runners, Dana Feyen, Janette Schraft, and Madelynn Hill.
Both squads were up against more teams from the Big 12, but also faced some squads from other areas in Oklahoma and Texas. The teams both faced 10 more teams than they did at the Bob Timmons Classic, giving them a taste of the Big 12 Championship circumstances.
The Cyclone men and women will compete in the Big 12 Championship on Oct 30 in Lawrence, Kansas.
