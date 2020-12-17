In anticipation of season two of the 2019 hit show “Euphoria,” HBO released part one of a “special episode” duology, which takes the audience further into the dark world of modern teenage life.
“Euphoria” became popular for its shocking imagery and the way it highlighted the troubles of toxic relationships, social pressures, dark sexual experiences and drug addiction. The new special episode entitled “Trouble Don’t Last Always” continues to explore these themes, but in stark contrast to how the show explored them in season one.
The episode takes a break from the usual high energy of the show to give fans an intimate look at two of the most interesting characters of the series. The special rips away the flashy cinematography and juggled storylines of the series to focus on depressed drug addict Rue Bennett, played by Zendaya, as she has a pancake dinner with her Narcotics Anonymous sponsor, Ali, played by Colman Domingo.
Both actors give the performance of their career in this one-hour special with Zendaya once again capturing the viewer’s heart and soul with her emotional honesty in her portrayal of Rue, further solidifying her place as an Emmy award-winning actress.
“Trouble Don’t Last Always” addresses conflicts that were left unresolved at the end of the first season, and it helps bridge season one and the upcoming season together. Rue and Ali spend their time at a diner discussing race, religion, addiction and Rue’s relationship with Jules, Rue’s primary best friend and love interest.
Their dialogue is rich with social commentary and emotional vulnerability, showcasing the best writing viewers have seen from the show thus far. Though simple in its execution, this special episode is an impactful and artistic piece of television.
“Trouble Don’t Last Always” is "Euphoria" at its best and audiences cannot wait for the release of part two Jan. 24.
Final Verdict: 10/10
