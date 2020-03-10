YouTube celebrity Tyler Oakley will be making his way to the Memorial Union’s Great Hall on April 3 as a part of the free ISU AfterDark event.
This announcement follows the canceled ISU AfterDark appearance of fellow internet celebrity Cody Ko.
Oakley will be filling the 11 p.m. performance spot at the Great Hall, following award-winning hypnotist Brian Imbus at 9 p.m.
First posting to YouTube in 2007, Oakley has since amassed over 7 million subscribers and over 600 million views. Oakley’s content ranges from humor and pop culture discussion to more serious topics such as LGBT activism.
Oakley’s YouTube success has led to collaboration with mainstream celebrities, such as model Chrissy Teigen, Niall Horan formerly of One Direction and singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes. Oakley has even been invited to the White House to meet President Barack Obama to discuss how to efficiently reach online audiences.
The free ISU AfterDark event begins at 9 p.m. and along with performances in the Great Hall, features free activities all throughout the Memorial Union such as bingo, photo booths, CyBowl, billiards and crafts.
