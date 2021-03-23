Yeek gives fans a glimpse into the summer with his third album “Valencia.” His calm tone is complemented by the smooth and creative production that sounds like summer.
Below is a short breakdown of some favorites from the album.
"Overthinking" sounds like a two-minute cry for help masked under an uplifting pop beat. Yeek gets personal and shares a few inner thoughts about how he’s “crazy,” tired and wants to disappear. With drug usage, exhaustion and excessive overthinking taking a toll on him, it’s evident that Yeek is not in a good mental state, despite the feel-good elements of the track. The song takes a slight upward turn on the second verse as he recognizes that it’s time he gets some help.
“ETA” ft. Dotha is a bouncy track all about impatience. The artists express their eagerness to get to their destination with lyrics like “Going 120 on the freeway” and “ETA is I’m impatient / Hurry up.” The upbeat Bay Area drum influences and the electric guitar give the song a summer feel and easily make this song one of the best tracks on the album.
Despite the fortune and fame, Yeek makes sure his “whole gang” is taken care of on “Valencia.” The R&B and pop track dives into Yeek’s love and loyalty for his team no matter where he ends up. While the rise in status is typically seen as a positive thing, Yeek admits it doesn’t fully translate to happiness for him. Regardless, he is proud of his accomplishments and how far he has come.
In its entirety, the project was good, but more variation in the sound and increased depth in the lyrics would have made this project great. The simple lyricism works for most of the project, but some verses were too simple and gave a shallow feeling.
