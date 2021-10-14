The sequel to Sony's "Venom" movie definitely outshined its predecessor. Not by a staggering amount, but enough to prove that the story has more to offer. This movie also gave a glimpse into the future of the Sony Spider-Man Universe.
This film abandons the "buddy cop" dynamic between Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and the symbiote Venom for more of a romantic comedy theme. The pair spend almost half the movie arguing and throwing low blows like a married couple. The dysfunctional relationship gets so bad that the two "break-up" with Venom jumping from host to host around San Francisco. Eddie, on the other hand, finds peace after the separation and puts his life back together.
The situation that brings them back together is the villain, Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), as he begins to terrorize the city as Carnage. The motivation behind Kasady is a little thin, but love is a common storytelling device. Kasady narrowly escapes death by legal injection due to the Carnage symbiote bonding itself to him shortly before. Once he's flexed his new powers and escapes the facility, he makes a deal with the symbiote to help him get his long-lost love out of a high-security prison.
Carnage agrees, and they go on a warpath to rescue his lover Shriek (Naomi Harris). Once she's freed, the pair plan to set up the perfect wedding that involves killing the people who've wronged them. These people include Eddie Brock, for printing the story that got him sent to the chair, and Patrick Mulligan, the police officer that got her sent to prison and shot her in the eye.
Shriek goes to capture Brock but can't find him—she then uses his ex, Anne (Michelle Williams), to lure him out.
Eddie and Venom team back up, reconciling their differences, and meet at the wedding Venue to take on Carnage. A healthy fight littered with jokes and heavy CGI leads to a victory for Venom, and the day gets saved. A post-credit scene shows what appears to be Venom traveling to the main Marvel Cinematic Universe and seeing Tom Holland's Spider-Man on the news.
Overall, the experience was fun, the movie didn't try to take itself too seriously, and the movie benefited greatly. The movie isn't changing lives or doesn't warrant a re-watch, but it's very solid for what it is.
Rating: 6/10
