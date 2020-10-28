The film adaptation of the beloved action-adventure video game series, “Uncharted,” has finally found its footing.
After 10 long years of revolving scripts, actors and directors, the project has assembled its star-filled cast and began filming with a release date set for July 16, 2021. No trailer for the movie has been released at this time since it's still in the early stages of filming, but it is reported the film will be a prequel to the video games.
The “Uncharted” games follow the adventures of a fictional treasure hunter, Nathan Drake, who travels the world in search of long-lost riches and relics. The games offer a dynamic play style of puzzle solving, platforming and third-person shootouts, making it the perfect game to be adapted into a summer action flick.
Tom Holland is slated to play the iconic main character of the “Uncharted”’ series while Mark Wahlberg has been cast as Drake’s friend and mentor, Victor “Sully” Sullivan. Holland and Wahlberg are no strangers to being the heroes of an action flick and they have more than enough charisma to play the dynamic duo of Drake and Sully. Ruben Fleischer, most famous for directing “Zombieland” and its sequel “Zombieland 2: Double Tap,” is directing the film. Fleischer will no doubt bring the fun and adrenaline of the video games to life on the big screen.
This project has a lot of promise, but the cast and crew have a huge challenge ahead of them — pleasing millions of “Uncharted” fans. Film adaptations of video games are infamous for underperforming at the box office, being torn apart by critics and upsetting fans of the source material. Though in recent years, there was a rise in satisfaction with the box office hit “Detective Pikachu” and the immensely popular Netflix series “The Witcher.”
If the upcoming “Uncharted” film is a prequel, then it will not have to worry about cutting content from the video game’s established story and will instead have more creative liberty to make a new, fun adventure that ties into the games and/or future films.
“Uncharted” is set to release July 16, 2021.
