The first ISU AfterDark event of the semester will be held both in person and online Friday.
Trevor Wallace is an actor and comedian whose comedy career caught traction on Vine and eventually on his same-titled YouTube channel. Wallace will be taking part in a virtual Q&A session at 10 p.m. Friday, where both his personal and professional lives will be discussed.
Wallace’s YouTube channel currently holds over 1.87 million subscribers, with each of his videos consistently garnering millions of views.
Wallace’s comedy style mostly consists of satirizing stereotypes of specific groups of people, such as with his videos “Guys with ‘Entrepreneur’ in their bio” and “The Guy Who Never Left His Hometown.”
At the 12th Annual Shorty Awards, an award show that recognizes performances on social media, Wallace was awarded the 2020 Shorty Award for Best in Comedy and the 2020 Shorty Industry Award for Best Use of Comedy Video.
Students wanting to watch Wallace’s Q&A session must register through the ISU AfterDark website beforehand. A link to the video call will be sent to those registered on the night of the call.
In-person events at the Memorial Union are being held in addition to virtual ones. Students can participate in pottery painting, bingo, CyBowl and billiards Friday night. ISU AfterDark is free for all students.
Cyclones Care guidelines will be followed at every in-person ISU AfterDark event. Face masks and physical distancing are required at all times, and sanitizing stations will be available for guests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.