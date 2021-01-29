Comedian and actor Trevor Wallace gave Iowa State students a glimpse into his personal life at the first ISU AfterDark event of the semester.
Brynjar Johnston and Elizabeth Durbin hosted the Q&A with Wallace, and they started off the interview with some rapid-fire questions including “Vine or TikTok,” “Morning or night” and “Favorite movie.” Wallace replied TikTok, night and “Dumb and Dumber,” respectively.
After the icebreakers, Durbin went on to ask Wallace some deeper questions.
“Honestly, it’s just not giving up,” Wallace said in response to how he overcame the hardships of getting into comedy. “It’s one of those things where if you want to get there, you will get there.”
Durbin went on to ask how Wallace felt before posting his first few videos on Vine, the social media platform where Wallace got his start.
“I think doing stand-up is a lot more terrifying than posting a video,” Wallace said. “As long as you look like you’re having fun, that’s all that matters.”
In 2020, Wallace was awarded the Shorty Award for Best in Comedy and the Shorty Industry Award for Best Use of Comedy Video.
“I didn’t even believe it, I was like, ‘What?’” Wallace said. “If you asked me five years ago what my goals were and you told me I’d get a Shorty, I’d be like, 'F*ck yeah.'"
Durbin and Johnston went on to ask Wallace about his uniquely named podcast, “Stiff Socks.”
“Podcasting is a topic that is brought up a lot in comedy,” Wallace said. “I was sitting at a coffee shop and trying to figure out the format of this podcast, and somebody just blurted [Stiff Socks] out.”
In response to what is his favorite YouTube video that he has produced, Wallace had a unique answer.
“The one I’m putting out Monday I’m excited for,” Wallace said. “I’ve been working on it for a while. It’s about the ‘Guy From Your Hometown Who Got Really Into Real Estate.’ I think everybody has a Real Estate bro.”
Durbin asked Wallace if he has interested in doing large-scale comedy acts, such as TV shows or movies.
“I definitely would,” Wallace said. “I’m trying to pitch something right now with all my characters. It’s just like taking the ‘Trevor Wallace’ world and expanding it. It’s in development with a network right now.”
Wallace spoke about the prospective goals he has for his social media platforms.
“Keep doing what I’m doing,” Wallace said. “I’m happy with what I do, I just want to keep elevating and make it better.”
Durbin ended the interview by asking Wallace if he had any advice for Iowa State students.
“No matter how much more time you have left in college, enjoy that sh*t,” Wallace said. “It sounds cliché, but enjoy it. Also, if you really want to do something and you’re [stuck] at work, find a way to make it work. I worked just as much on my passion as my career until my passion paid for my career.”
In-person events at the Memorial Union for ISU AfterDark included paint-your-own pottery, bingo, CyBowl and billiards.
The next ISU AfterDark event of the semester will be March 5.
