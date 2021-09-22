Movies are often defined by their ability to transport audiences to a whole new world. They immerse you in the lives of the characters on screen and suspend your disbelief, even if it is just for an hour or two. Though we did not have the opportunity to experience many of these moments in 2020, the remaining films scheduled to release in 2021 have the potential to remind fans why we go to the theaters.
Here are 10 of the most anticipated films to be released in 2021
“The Many Saints of Newark” – Oct. 1
The prequel to the renowned HBO series “The Sopranos” follows the adolescence of the New Jersey gangster Antonio Soprano. This film, starring Jon Bernthal and Vera Farmiga, appears to capture the essence of the original show while diving into the crime that roams the streets of Newark. If you are a fan of films like “Casino” or “Goodfellas,” this might be the perfect fit for you.
“No Time to Die” – Oct. 8
The long-awaited finale to the James Bond franchise with Daniel Craig is finally releasing next month. After multiple setbacks, “No Time to Die” promises to be an action-packed adventure where stakes couldn’t be higher. Academy Award winner Rami Malek stars as the villain alongside Ana de Armas and Lashana Lynch in this high-budget movie.
“The Last Duel” – Oct. 15
Ridley Scott, the mastermind behind “Alien” and “Blade Runner,” makes his return to the theaters with a film based on real-life events. This story takes place during the Hundred Years War and follows the life of a courageous woman (Jodie Comer) and the last sanctioned duel in France.
“Dune” – Oct. 22
Frank Herbert’s epic science-fiction book "Dune" makes its second attempt in theaters, this time in the hands of acclaimed director Denis Villeneuve. This movie has a stellar cast, and from the trailers, it appears to be an Oscar contender. If you are a fan of "Star Wars" and "Game of Thrones," this is a great mix of both.
“Last Night in Soho” – Oct. 29
This film, hitting theaters just two days before Halloween, appears to be a horror mystery that will leave audiences scratching their heads. From the director of “Baby Driver” (Edgar Wright), “Last Night in Soho'' tells the story of a fashion designer (Thomasin McKensie) who travels back to 1960's London but is now in the body of a nightclub singer (Anya Taylor-Joy). As both timelines fall apart, the main character finds herself in real danger.
“Eternals” – Nov. 5
Building on the success of “Shang-Chi,” “Eternals” promises to be a fun film to watch with friends. From this year’s Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao, the latest entry in the MCU introduces new heroes as they protect Earth in a story that spans across centuries. Fans have a lot of questions and hope to find answers as release day approaches.
“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” – Nov. 19
It’s been over three decades since the original "Ghostbusters" was released, and for years, fans have been asking for a direct continuation to the original two films. Now they have it. Director Jason Reitman, son of screenwriter Ivan Reitman, crafts a film that promises to be full of nostalgia, action and mystery. This might be the perfect movie to watch over the Thanksgiving holiday.
“Encanto” – Nov. 24
If you are looking for a family movie to watch over the holidays, "Encanto" is the right pick. The newest Disney animation tells the story of a fantastical family in which every child has a unique gift. With songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda, this might be a good option if you are looking for a film to watch after Thanksgiving dinner.
“Nightmare Alley” – Dec. 3
Guillermo del Toro is one of the great talents working today, and “Nightmare Alley” seems to be a weird yet captivating flick, just like “The Shape of Water” was in 2017. Based on a novel, this movie is about an amusement show in which the leads, Bradley Cooper and Rooney Mara, team up to scam and manipulate their audience.
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” – Dec. 17
This might be the most anticipated movie of 2021. Coming out right at the end of the year, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is a film many fans already have their own speculations and theories of what will happen. With actors from previous MCU films hopefully making an appearance, this most likely will be the highest-grossing movie of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.