The spring semester has begun, and it is once again time to figure out ways to make school and studying easier for ourselves. For many people, this means creating a new playlist to give them a feeling of calm or ease while working on their assignments.
However, sometimes it can be difficult to know what to put on a playlist, especially if you aren’t always up with the newest tracks. This list could be a great starting point for those who want new song recommendations for the spring and are looking for some fun new songs.
Top Songs for Spring 2022
"Goodie Bag" - Still Woozy
A song with a perfect chill melody is sure to help your studying this semester. The song is about a struggling relationship and an individual seeing that perhaps they are putting more of their effort in than the other. This could be a great option for those who like more relaxing songs.
"Johnny’s P Caddy" - Benny The Butcher & J. Cole
For people who like a classic hip-hop song, "Johnny’s P. Caddy" offers great lyrics and beats while still feeling like a more chill spring type of song. This is another tune that offers calm melodies and more swaying type of feelings to help ease the listener into the new season.
"Arya" - Nigo & A$AP Rocky
A song that goes along with much of A$AP Rocky’s discography, "Arya," has a smooth flow and a catchy hook that makes this song a great addition to any playlist for the spring semester.
"Loser" - Seuco
This song evokes feelings from grunge/pop-punk rock of the early 2000s and brings some of the angst and nostalgia that was so beloved from that genre. The song talks about a relationship that is breaking down but also just feels like somebody trying to find their own way.
"Vitamin C" - CAN
With a unique feeling, "Vitamin C" is a song that focuses much more heavily on the instrumentals and offers an interesting listening experience. It feels like it pulls some inspiration from rock of the ’70s and ’80s while still bringing a modern flair to the genre.
"Fly Me To The Moon (In Other Words)" - Bobby Womack
A song that creatively riffs off of Frank Sinatra classics, Bobby Womack, brings these lyrics and melodies to life in the modern-day and offers a fun listening experience for those who love older music with a twist.
"Someone" - Daisy
Another song that pulls heavily from the girl bands and grunge eras of the early 2000s, "Someone," offers a fun and darker look into relationships while also feeling easy on the ears.
"24.19" - Childish Gambino
Childish Gambino is back at it with his more calm and rhythmic music that feels peaceful while still packing a lot of feeling into the lyrics. If you need a song to simply throw on while relaxing, this would be the perfect choice.
"private island" - Gunna
Another more classic hip-hop song, this would be perfect for a kickback with friends or something to throw on in the background.
For those of you who may not be as excited for the new semester to start, these music recommendations can hopefully give you something to give a little push to your days.
