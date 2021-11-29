The holiday season is in full swing and with Christmas right around the corner, it is time for all of the festive music to start. While some people might be tired of hearing the same songs over and over, there may be a few holiday hits you haven’t heard yet.
For those of you who are wanting some fun and festive music that hasn’t been burned into your brain, this list will offer you a few songs that are more unique to the holiday season but still will put you in the spirit.
If you are ready for the holiday season to begin, this list will give you a few options for some songs to throw onto a new playlist.
10 Best Holiday Songs for 2021
“Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing” - Sufjan Stevens
Although this is generally thought of as a church hymn, Sufjan Stevens does a version that is more calming and peaceful, but still offers a bit of flair. Even if you don’t necessarily feel the lyrics as some do, the song speaks of being thankful and having gratitude for what you have been given in life. If you want a slower and more peaceful song for your playlist, this would be a great choice.
“My Only Wish (This Year)” - Britney Spears
A more poppy Christmas song, this is a fun option for those who want something to dance along to that you may not have heard. Spears in this song sings about a romance she wants for the holiday season and that might be something you can relate to as well.
“Christmas Lights” - Coldplay
This is a more somber holiday song and tells the story of an individual wishing their partner could be home for the holidays. While it does have a feeling of melancholy, it also has an optimistic feeling as well and adds a hopeful spirit to the holiday season.
“Peace on Earth / Little Drummer Boy” - David Bowie and Bing Crosby
A collaboration that you may have never heard before, Bowie and Crosby team up to create a mash-up of two songs with a great message. Everybody should care about each other, especially around the holiday season and this song shares the message that we should raise up the next generation to be just as kind-if not more than the ones prior.
“Someday At Christmas” - Stevie Wonder and Andra Day
Another song that talks about peace and hope for the holidays, in this song Wonder sings about how he hopes individuals will one day come together not only at Christmastime, but in the future as a whole. It is another song that has a lot of optimism and hope while having a melancholy feel as well. If you are somebody who wants a little more kindness this holiday season this song would be a great choice for you.
“Greatest Time of Year” - Aly & AJ
If you were a kid during the prime years of Disney Channel then you will probably remember this being a very popular song during the holiday season. With a fun feeling and a great message of getting together with friends and family for the holidays, it is sure to bring a smile to everybody this season.
“Shake Up Christmas” - Train
This song is another one that is just easy to dance to and have some fun with friends for the holidays. It is once again a song speaking about being with loved ones for the holidays and is always good to be reminded about being with ones we love.
“Glittery” - Kacey Musgraves & Troye Sivan
This is a newer holiday song but still one that will be a great choice for any holiday playlist. It has more of a calming and peaceful feeling to it and will be one that you can listen to at any time of the season.
“Underneath the Tree” - Kelly Clarkson
A song that has quickly become a modern day holiday classic, “Underneath the Tree” is one of the most upbeat and newer holiday songs that has come around in the past few years. It is another song that talks about the happiness that the holidays bring and being excited for Christmas to come. If you are eagerly awaiting the holidays this song will be one to put on your playlist.
“Believe” - Josh Groban
A song that comes from the film “The Polar Express” this song has a feeling of hopefulness to it that is always needed this time of year. In this song Groban sings about growing up and losing the magic of life but always being able to come back to it when Christmas comes around.
Holiday music can sometimes be a hit or miss, however if you are looking for some new songs to put on your holiday playlist these can be a great starting point for your next holiday music choices.
