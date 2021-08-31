Film has always been a venue for individuals to find art that connects with them. While it is exciting to find new movies you love and stories that catch your attention, there is something so reassuring about having go-to movies that you can watch over and over and know that they will never get old.
On social media, and TikTok specifically, there has become a new trend about the idea of “comfort movies,” or films that people will go back to when they are having a hard day or just want to feel a sense of calm.
With so many crazy things constantly happening in the world and the news always throwing difficult issues at us, it can be hard to feel as though there are ways to escape and find solace in our own lives. Having comfort films can be the perfect way to bring yourself back down and take personal time to simply enjoy a movie you love.
Oftentimes comfort movies tend to fall into the categories of romantic comedy, adventure or fantasy, but there are so many options if you need something to watch for some self-care or personal time.
Top 10 Popular Comfort Films for Fall 2021
“10 Things I Hate About You”
Known for being one of the cutest and most watchable romantic comedies of all time, “10 Things I Hate About You” almost always inevitably falls on every single comfort movie list you will watch on TikTok. Starring Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger, the film tells the timeless tale of a hate-to-love romance story. While the film is slightly older, it still has the charm and ease of watching that one needs for a simple movie to enjoy after a long day.
“The Princess Bride”
The romantic comedy for people who hate rom-coms “The Princess Bride” is well known as one of the most fun and for all ages adventure films that has come out in the past few decades. Creating so many memorable quotes and scenes, it is hard to leave watching this movie without a smile on your face.
“Clueless”
Loosely based on a Jane Austen novel, “Clueless” tells the story of Cher Horowitz and her high school antics with her friends Dionne and Tai. While the film does have aspects of a romantic comedy, it also tells how friendships evolve as individuals get older and the struggles of growing up as a teenager in high school. If you are somebody who loves 90’s fashion, you will love watching this movie for the outfits alone.
“Superbad”
For those who just want a film that is easy to watch and slightly raunchy at times, “Superbad” is the perfect choice. Starring Michael Cera and Jonah Hill, the film follows the two teens preparing for high school graduation and starting their lives away at college. Though the film may seem like a stupid comedy at first glance, it actually has some very sweet and important things to say about friendship and growing up.
“My Neighbor Totoro”
If you like a classic fantasy film with a little twist, “My Neighbor Totoro” by Hayao Miyazaki is a Japanese film about two little girls who befriend a spirit named Totoro and go on adventures with him. Although the film was made for children, you do not have to be young to enjoy this movie. With its beautiful animation and sweet yet sad storyline, this film will be an easy watch but leave you moved as well.
“Pride & Prejudice”
A classic period piece, “Pride & Prejudice” is a film that will whisk you away into the olden times and give you a romance story that is hard to forget. The costumes, scenery and story of this film will leave you wishing for more, as well as an urge to watch more period films.
“Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World”
One of the most well-known comedies of the 2010s, “Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World,” has become a staple of romantic comedies/comedies that are relatable and funny but also tell a compelling story. Telling the story of Scott Pilgrim and Ramona Flowers, Scott finds out that if he wants to be with Ramona, he will have to fight her seven evil exes. While the film is a comedy, it also has strong messages about relationships and how younger individuals struggle with dating.
“The Breakfast Club”
A film all about characters, “The Breakfast Club” tells the story of high school students who are all incredibly different but get stuck in the same weekend detention. The film touches on topics of bullying and inclusion among young individuals and allows for all of the individuals to have good aspects and flaws. The film is a great realistic representation of a high school experience.
“Forgetting Sarah Marshall”
Another romantic comedy for those who don’t like them, this film tells the story of a celebrity couple who breaks up and then has to figure themselves out instead. While the film has plenty of funny moments, it also says a lot about the dynamics of relationships and how individuals deal with heartbreak. Whether you are just recently out of a relationship or just want an entertaining film, this movie will be the perfect pick.
“Forrest Gump”
A comfort movie for those looking for something a little bit longer and more serious, “Forrest Gump,” starring Tom Hanks, tells the story of a man throughout his life as he struggles with mental delays and feeling different. An incredibly heartwarming film; there are moments of sadness and tears but also moments that will make you smile and laugh.
In a world where things can get incredibly stressful, it is important to have art and items to rely on and know that you can find comfort in. These films are just a few of the many movies that may become your new busy day regular watch.
