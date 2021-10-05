Halloween is on its way, and with the spooky season getting closer, many new scary shows are popping up onto streaming services. However, if you are somebody who loves to binge watch a scary show, there are already so many choices that have come out in the past few years.
Before you pick something brand new, go through your Netflix queue to see if you have anything left that you may still need to watch.
Whether you like supernatural chills or crime thrillers, there are so many different shows that you can choose from that will offer you frights. For those of you who need options, this list will offer you all of the best spooky shows that Netflix has to offer.
Top 10 Best Spooky Shows for Halloween Season
“The Haunting of Hill House”
A series that received critical acclaim, this show follows five adults and two timelines who have paranormal experiences at the Hill House. There are flashback memories and present-day experiences that uncover why the family that originally lived there fled the mansion years ago. The series has been lauded for its tension and creepy atmosphere, as well as giving real scares. If you are somebody who is interested in the supernatural, this show is for you.
“The Haunting of Bly Manor”
A second installment that carries off of “The Haunting of Hill House,” this series follows a young American woman who is brought in to be a nanny for the children of Bly Manor. Although this series did not receive as rave reviews as its predecessor, there are still many interesting aspects of the series. This series more heavily holds themes of grief and loss and can at times become more of a drama, but offers a chilling and tense feeling nonetheless.
“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”
For somebody who likes a Halloween show with a little more camp, “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” offers a good mix of horror and comedy to keep viewers entertained. Based on Archie comics, the series follows Sabrina Spellman, a young witch who begins to learn more about who she is and what her powers entail.
“Dark”
Following its name, this show is definitely darker than some of the other options on this list. This series follows characters in a German town who try to discover the truth of a young child's disappearance. The series follows themes of time and time travel and the effects that they can have on the human experience. The show is quite complicated, but this may be a great choice if you are looking for something to dive into.
“Penny Dreadful”
A series that takes traditional horror and Halloween material and flips it on its head, “Penny Dreadful” uses material such as Frankenstein, Dracula and Van Helsing and uses them in creative and different ways. Each season follows the main character, Vanessa Ives, and adds new characters along the way. By the final season, all of the characters have been scattered around the world and are trying to save Vanessa’s soul.
“Black Mirror”
A horror that often tells the stories of different possible dystopias in the future, there are many different scenarios that are covered within the different series. The idea of “Black Mirror” is to show the different realities that could become real within extremes of the human condition. While some episodes can seem crazier or less realistic than others, they all have interesting things to say about life and the issues of being human.
“Stranger Things”
One of Netflix’s most popular series, “Stranger Things,” follows children who realize that they have a connection to a different world called The Upside Down. This series is quite different from many of the others on this list because not only does it focus on the creepy and supernatural aspects of its story, but it also tells a coming of age tale of the different characters as they grow up into teens throughout the seasons. You connect with the characters not only because they have interesting powers but because they are also experiencing things many of us go through while growing up.
“The Walking Dead”
A classic horror show that has been on for years, “The Walking Dead” follows characters as they try to survive a new world that has been taken over by zombies known as Walkers. However, the Walkers are not their only issue as they also have to try to survive the other remaining humans and keep relationships stable to stay alive.
“The Santa Clarita Diet”
A show that leans more into comedy, but with a little bit of horror involved, “The Santa Clarita Diet” tells the story of married couple Joel and Sheila Hammond who have their lives thrown upside down when they realize that Sheila may be becoming a zombie. They try to figure out ways to calm Sheila’s urges and cure her while also trying to figure out how to balance their own life and stay somewhat normal. The show not only has horror aspects but also has messages about relationships and life.
“Supernatural”
A show that was on for over ten years, “Supernatural,” covers the story of brothers Sam and Dean Winchester and their escapades as monster hunters, as well as covering the story of their relationship as brothers. Though it is not an incredibly scary show, it has many aspects of paranormal ideas and covers many different story arcs.
Every year that Halloween comes around, it can be fun to have different shows to watch. Though many people just think about horror movies as being one of the most popular things to watch during the seasons, television shows can offer just as many frights and scares as anything else and have some amazing options as well.
