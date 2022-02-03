Valentine’s Day can often be a controversial holiday. Some people love celebrating their relationships and romance, while others may find it to be cheesy or unnecessary. Wherever you may fall on the spectrum, something that can be enjoyed whether you love the holiday or not is a movie genre that is often associated with Valentine’s Day, which is the romantic comedy.
While many will stereotype romantic comedies as being “chick flicks” or just films that aren’t the best, many of them have feel-good storylines and humor that will make you smile. Even if you aren’t in a relationship this holiday season, these movies can offer you a bit of a boost.
If you are looking for something to watch with your partner or friends this Valentine’s Day, here is a list that can hopefully spark your interest.
10 Best Rom-Coms for Valentine’s Day
“10 Things I Hate About You”
A classic 90’s romantic comedy, this film is a modernized take on Shakespeare’s story “The Taming of the Shrew” and brings it into an American high school setting. Telling the story of Kat and Bianca Stratford, the sisters are constantly at odds until their father agrees that Bianca can go to the prom if Kat does. Throughout the story both of the sisters learn to open up and find relationships with those around them.
“Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist”
A lesser known romantic comedy, this film stars Michael Cera and Kat Dennings as the respective main characters of Nick and Norah. Though at the beginning of the film, they are only acquaintances who meet due to an odd encounter, throughout the movie that takes place in one night, they get thrown into an adventure where they learn more about each other and themselves.
“She’s All That”
While this film definitely falls into the cheesier category of romantic comedies, it is still a fun one to rewatch, especially if you love a good 90’s flick. In the film, which is a modern-day adaptation of “My Fair Lady,” Zack Siler takes a bet that he can make Laney Boggs, known as the awkward, nerdy girl, into prom queen in six months. Antics ensue and soon their relationship becomes more than what it was originally.
“Love, Simon”
A film that was praised for it’s LGBTQIA representation, this movie tells the story of Simon who is a closeted gay student in high school. Throughout the film, Simon goes through the struggles of trying to figure out his own identity while also balancing what others around him think as well.
“500 Days of Summer”
A movie that takes the romantic comedy trope and turns it on its head, “500 Days of Summer” tells the story of Tom, a hopeless romantic who instantly falls when he meets Summer. However, the film shows how often we can make individuals out to be people they aren’t in our heads and how our own unattainable expectations can often come to harm our relationships.
“Silver Linings Playbook”
For those who may want a romantic comedy that is a little farther from the traditional, “Silver Linings Playbook” follows Pat Solitano Jr., a man struggling with mental health issues and lives with his family. He meets Tiffany Maxwell, who recently lost her husband and struggles with mental health issues. Together, they learn to help each other and find comfort in each other.
“Palm Springs”
A newer rom-com starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, the film tells the story of Sarah Wilder, who gets stuck in a time loop with a man named Nyles when she goes out exploring at a wedding. Though the plot sounds strange, it has a lot to do with family relationships, coming to terms with loss and finding your own pace in life.
“Crazy, Stupid, Love”
Another rom-com that works to take the genre and flip it, in this film, a man named Cal Weaver, played by Steve Carell, is struggling with his relationship and marriage and goes to Jacob Palmer, played by Ryan Gosling, to get advice. They start a friendship, and ultimately the film tells the story of how many characters in their lives come together.
“When Harry Met Sally”
The epitome of early 80’s and 90’s romantic comedies, “When Harry Met Sally” asks the age old question of can men and women actually be friends? The story moves throughout the lives of Harry Burns and Sally Albright and they go through different phases but still always end up finding each other.
“The Proposal”
Starring Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock, “The Proposal” tells the story of a high up executive, played by Bullock, who is Canadian and is going to be deported from the United States if she doesn’t get a visa. However, she and her assistant, played by Reynolds, come up with a plan to fake being married to allow her to stay. However, when she ends up having to go on a family trip, their relationship becomes more than they expected.
Valentine’s Day isn’t the holiday for everyone, but even if you hate the holiday, you can still enjoy a good romantic comedy whenever you like. This list has some of the best films for the holiday season whether you are with somebody or just relaxing by yourself.
